Teen gets life sentence for girl’s slaying; could get parole

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teen who pleaded guilty to killing a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

Aidan Zellmer was sentenced Monday in the June 2017 beating death of Kiaya Campbell of Thornton.

Zellmer was 15 at the time and was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after deliberation on Feb. 1, and prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of first-degree murder of a child.

Police said Campbell and Zellmer were walking together to go shopping when she disappeared. Her body was found the next day.

Police said Zellmer told investigators that he got separated from Campbell during a rain storm.

District Attorney Dave Young called it the most violent act he has seen a 15-year-old commit.

