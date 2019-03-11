Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Suspect dead after gunfight, chase with Denver-area police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who exchanged gunfire with police and then led them on a pursuit has died after his vehicle crashed in suburban Denver.

Lakewood police say the suspect was hit by shots fired by officers during the pursuit on Monday, but they haven’t said if the crash or the shooting caused his death.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Anthony Lee Montoya of Lakewood.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident began Monday morning when witnesses reported the man was firing shots, hitting other homes in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, the suspect fled in a pickup.

Police say the man fired at officers from the pickup, and they fired back.

Associated Press

