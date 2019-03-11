Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 found dead after gunfire at southwestern Colorado house

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two people have been found dead in a house on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in southwestern Colorado after gunfire was heard.

The Durango Herald reports that authorities were called to the house early Sunday outside the town of Oxford, about 16 miles southeast of Durango.

La Plata County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Burke says officers made several unsuccessful attempts to contact anyone inside and later sent a robot into the house before going in themselves.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

Durango police officers as well as La Plata County deputies responded to assist the Southern Ute Police Department.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

