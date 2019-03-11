1 killed, 2 hurt by deep snow sliding from Colorado rooftops

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others were injured by deep snow cascading off roofs in southwestern Colorado.

The incidents occurred Friday and Saturday in the resort town of Crested Butte, 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Denver.

Mount Crested Butte Police Department spokeswoman Marjorie Trautman says 25-year-old Stephan Michael Martel died and 37-year-old Blair Tulliver Burton was injured Saturday when snow slid off the roof of a commercial building. Trautman says they were reportedly clearing snow from the roof at the time.

Trautman says 28-year-old Alex Theaker was injured Friday by snow sliding off the roof of a home. Details of that incident weren’t immediately known.

Multiple avalanches have cascaded onto Colorado highways in the past week after heavy snows. The avalanche danger was moderate to considerable Monday.