The Latest: I-70 in Colorado back open after avalanche work

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on avalanches in Colorado (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Colorado’s Interstate 70 is back open after work to trigger avalanches along the busy highway.

Crews used explosives dropped from helicopters to trigger intentional avalanches at a few spots Sunday, causing rolling closures. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that the avalanche triggered in the first operation, on Vail Pass, wasn’t big enough to reach the road, an improvement from recent days.

There is much more snow to clean up on U.S. Highway 550 over Red Mountain Pass in southwestern Colorado.

The transportation department says intentionally triggered avalanches there on Saturday and earlier in the week have left snow totaling an estimated 60 feet deep (18 meters) on the high altitude road. Workers will need to bring in extra bulldozers to clear the road.

____

10:15 a.m.

A couple of avalanches occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday on secondary highways and roads in the Aspen area. No vehicles were caught in the slides and no one was hurt.