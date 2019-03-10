Avalanche work closing parts of I-70 in Colorado mountains

DENVER (AP) — Work to trigger avalanches is shutting down portions of Colorado’s Interstate 70.

Crews were using explosives dropped from helicopters to trigger intentional avalanches at a few spots along the busy highway Sunday, causing rolling closures. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that the avalanche triggered in the first operation, on Vail Pass, wasn’t big enough to reach the road, an improvement from recent days.

A couple of avalanches occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday on secondary highways and roads in the Aspen area. No vehicles were caught in the slides and no one was hurt.