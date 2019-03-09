Colorado ski resorts back in business Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Much of western Colorado remains under an avalanche warning Saturday, but major highways are open and ski resorts are back in business after avalanches caused havoc over the past week.

The Arapahoe Basin ski resort reopened Saturday after being closed the previous two days because of avalanche danger.

A couple of avalanches occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday on secondary highways and roads in the Aspen area. But no vehicles were caught in the slides and no one was hurt.

And Interstate 70, which saw major interruptions over the last week because of avalanches, was open across the state. The interstate is key link to ski resorts west of Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation cautioned that there remained a high risk of avalanches.