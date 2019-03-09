Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado ski resorts back in business Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Much of western Colorado remains under an avalanche warning Saturday, but major highways are open and ski resorts are back in business after avalanches caused havoc over the past week.

The Arapahoe Basin ski resort reopened Saturday after being closed the previous two days because of avalanche danger.

A couple of avalanches occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday on secondary highways and roads in the Aspen area. But no vehicles were caught in the slides and no one was hurt.

And Interstate 70, which saw major interruptions over the last week because of avalanches, was open across the state. The interstate is key link to ski resorts west of Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation cautioned that there remained a high risk of avalanches.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

4:20 pm
CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

3:58 pm
Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

2:48 pm
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

Scroll to top
Skip to content