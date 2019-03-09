1 person dies in Greeley house fire

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — One person is dead following a house fire in northeast Colorado.

The Greeley Fire Department says firefighters responded to a call about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and found a fire in the home’s basement.

The Greeley Tribune reports they found one person in the basement and firefighters were able to get the person out and transported to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The fire was contained to the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

