Skier dies after being buried in Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — A man has died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in the Colorado backcountry.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Thursday in the Jones Pass area of Clear Creek County.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Denver Post reports he was the seventh person killed by avalanches this season.

Mike Cooperstein of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the victim was with group of people skiing despite warnings of avalanche danger.

The skier was fully buried by the avalanche. He was dug out by others and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

