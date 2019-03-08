Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hearing to be held on Aspen airport curfew violations

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — An official says a hearing will be held to determine if American Airlines will be fined for two flights that took off after Aspen airport’s curfew this winter.

The Aspen Times reports Pitkin County Attorney John Ely said Thursday that an independent hearing officer will oversee the public hearing.

Ely says American Airlines’ lawyers say they will get back to Pitkin County early next week about scheduling a fine hearing.

Rules say planes cannot take off from Aspen’s airport after 10:30 p.m. and cannot land after 11 p.m. Planes must wait until 7 a.m. to take off in the morning.

Ely says the two flights in question left Aspen heading for Los Angeles at 10:57 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 10:57 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

