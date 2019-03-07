Maryland House approves medical aid in dying bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has approved a measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help.

The House voted 74-66 for the bill Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.

The measure would allow adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs, if a doctor finds they have six months or less to live. The physician must certify that the person has the capacity to make the decision, and the prescription can only be self-administered.

Supporters in Maryland have tried several times in recent years to pass the bill, but it has stalled in committee until now.

Laws allowing medical aid in dying are legal in seven states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.