Exhibit on US Latina ‘cholas’ set to open in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A national Hispanic center in New Mexico is hosting a unique art exhibit on the chola — the working class, Mexican-American urban female often associated with gangs.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque is opening the “Que Chola Exhibition” on Friday with pieces by artists from New Mexico, Arizona, California, Texas, and Colorado.

The displays feature the evolution of the chola from her early days as a “pachuca” from the World War II-era zoot suit period to the contemporary figure trying to survive in poor neighborhoods.

Cholas, or homegirls, often refers to a particular Latina subculture in the U.S. characterized by a tough demeanor and distinctive style.

Curator Jadira Gurule says the chola for represents strength and perseverance for many Latinas.

The exhibit runs until Aug. 4.

Associated Press

