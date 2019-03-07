Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Avalanches causing more travel problems in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Avalanches are causing more travel problems in Colorado’s mountains.

Firefighters say an avalanche at around 5 a.m. Thursday near Copper Mountain ruptured a natural gas pipeline. Nearby highways, including a stretch of nearby Interstate 70, the state’s busy east-west highway, was shut down as a precaution as crews work to shut off the gas.

Meanwhile, a tow truck was caught in an avalanche just after midnight on I-70 at Vail Pass. The Colorado State Patrol said he was doing OK.

The highway is closed there until road crews can trigger controlled avalanches to bring down more snow during the day.

Associated Press

