Colorado county approves gun sanctuary resolution

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Another county in Colorado has become a so-called “Second Amendment sanctuary county.”

The Board of Weld County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday opposing a bill in the state Legislature that would allow family or law enforcement to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who is deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Through the resolution, the commissioners said they would not put money toward building a storage facility for weapons seized by law enforcement. Additionally, the commissioners said they will support Sheriff Steve Reams if he decides not to enforce the bill if it becomes a law.

The commissioners cited a desire to protect constitutional rights for their action.

Fremont and Custer counties have approved resolutions similar to Weld County’s.

Associated Press

