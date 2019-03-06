Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Authorities identify skier found dead after avalanche

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the backcountry skier who apparently died in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports the body of 53-year-old Scott Spencer was recovered Monday in the Matterhorn area near Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says Spencer was reported missing Sunday after he went skiing with his dog. Spencer’s dog was later found barking by his vehicle.

Rescuers searched the area, confirming avalanche activity. Teams working with avalanche dogs found his body.

The county coroner is determining the cause of death.

A 47-year-old man died in an avalanche in the Bear Creek Preserve area near Telluride last month.

___

Information from: Telluride Daily Planet, http://www.telluridenews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

