Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rescued snowboarder also charged in Colorado arson case

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A snowboarder who had to be rescued from a central Colorado mountain is also charged in arson case.

The Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and Mountain Rescue Aspen located 23-year-old Richard Miller after he was separated from his group on Sunday.

Searchers reached him in an area 300 feet (91 meters) below the ski area’s boundary.

Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of arson and setting fire to woods stemming from a July blaze that destroyed three homes and burned more than 19 square miles (49 square kilometers). His trial is scheduled for May.

Authorities said Miller and girlfriend Allison Marcus fired prohibited, incendiary tracer rounds at a gun range near dry tinder during drought conditions.

A message left with Miller’s attorney was not returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal death penalty
Capitol Watch

Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal death penalty

6:00 pm
Colorado Springs wants you to remove valuables from grave sites
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs wants you to remove valuables from grave sites

5:53 pm
Top 10 deadliest avalanches in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Top 10 deadliest avalanches in Colorado

5:53 pm
Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal death penalty
Capitol Watch

Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal death penalty

Colorado Springs wants you to remove valuables from grave sites
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs wants you to remove valuables from grave sites

Top 10 deadliest avalanches in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Top 10 deadliest avalanches in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content