Avalanche control closes I-70 in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Interstate 70 in central Colorado has been closed as crews conduct avalanche mitigation.

CDOT reports that both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 are covered by snow brought down in the Herman Gulch area east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. A 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of the interstate was closed between the tunnel and Georgetown.

CDOT says the interstate could be closed until mid-afternoon as crews remove the snow.

The closure comes two days after an avalanche closed the interstate between Frisco and Copper Mountain. No injuries were reported.

Associated Press

