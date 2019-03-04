Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

One of oldest US coal companies emerging from bankruptcy

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the oldest coal companies in the U.S. says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in coming weeks after a judge approved a plan to sell most of its mining assets to creditors.

Englewood, Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal Co. announced Monday that its mines in Montana, New Mexico and Canada will continue to operate under new leadership.

The company’s Kemmerer Mine in Wyoming is being sold separately.

Westmoreland filed for bankruptcy protection in October to deal with more than $1.4 billion in debt. The move came after competition from natural gas and renewable energy sources drove down demand for coal over the past decade.

Westmoreland is the fourth major coal company to file for bankruptcy in recent years, joining Peabody Energy Corp., Arch Coal and Alpha Natural Resources.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

1:47 pm
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

12:35 pm
Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

12:25 pm
Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate
Covering Colorado

Extreme Risk Protection Order bill heads to Senate

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival
Colorado Living

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day
Covering Colorado

Dunkin’ bringing back specialty flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content