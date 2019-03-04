Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado lawmakers start on contentious oil, gas overhaul

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic-controlled Legislature is taking the first step toward a major overhaul of state oil and gas regulations, despite objections from Republicans and industry representatives who say the changes are being rushed.

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee scheduled a hearing for Tuesday on a bill that would dramatically shift the role of state regulators. It would make human health and environmental protection their highest priority, not energy production, as it is now.

The bill would also give local governments significant authority to regulate the location of new wells. Currently, only the state has that power.

The text of the bill was released late Friday. The hearing Tuesday represents an unusually quick turnaround.

Industry representatives asked for a delay. Republicans accused Democrats of hurrying the process to limit debate.

Associated Press

Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash
Teen seriously injured while being pulled behind jeep
Extending Powers Boulevard: will it happen sooner than expected?
