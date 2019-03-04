Avalanche sends plume of snow on I-70 in Colorado

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — An avalanche startled motorists and sent a plume of snow over a section of Interstate 70 in Colorado.

It happened Sunday in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Jacob Easton recorded it on video . He tells KDVR-TV he and his dad saw a “big white cloud” and noticed the avalanche. He says it was “exciting, but pretty nerve wracking.”

Their windshield was covered with snow, but their vehicle was not trapped.

Colorado’s Transportation Department says it was a natural avalanche and not a controlled slide.

___

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com