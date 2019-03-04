Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Avalanche sends plume of snow on I-70 in Colorado

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — An avalanche startled motorists and sent a plume of snow over a section of Interstate 70 in Colorado.

It happened Sunday in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Jacob Easton recorded it on video . He tells KDVR-TV he and his dad saw a “big white cloud” and noticed the avalanche. He says it was “exciting, but pretty nerve wracking.”

Their windshield was covered with snow, but their vehicle was not trapped.

Colorado’s Transportation Department says it was a natural avalanche and not a controlled slide.

___

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president
Covering Colorado

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president

4:33 am
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

10:05 pm
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president
Covering Colorado

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Former detective explains search warrant tactics
News

Former detective explains search warrant tactics

Scroll to top
Skip to content