Avalanche danger high in Colorado mountains after heavy snow

DENVER (AP) — The avalanche danger in Colorado’s northern and central mountains is high after up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow fell in some spots in the last few days.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the slide danger likely peaked Sunday but says the danger is still considered high Monday.

On Sunday, an avalanche dumped snow across a section of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Copper Mountain, covering some vehicles in snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it was a natural avalanche and not a controlled slide.

Three mountain pass roads in southwestern Colorado — Wolf Creek, Red Mountain and Lizard Head — were temporarily closed Monday morning so crews could trigger avalanches and avoid natural slides.