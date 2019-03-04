Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Aurora police shoot, kill man wielding a machete

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have shot and killed a machete-wielding man in what may have been a hostage situation.

The Aurora Sentinel reports an officer shot the man in an apartment building Monday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the man nor the officer was immediately identified.

Officers were responding to a report that someone may have been taken hostage, and when they arrived at the apartment they escorted a woman out.

Police say a man in the apartment ignored officers’ orders to drop the machete. Police say one officer fired a Taser and another fired a gun.

No one else was injured.

Police say the officer who shot the suspect has been on the force two years.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

