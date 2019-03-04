Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
70-year-old Tennessee man missing in Colorado mountain park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain National Park rescuers are looking for a 70-year-old man from Tennessee who has not been heard from since Thursday.

Park officials said Monday that two days of searching have turned up no sign of James Pruitt of Etowah, Tennessee.

Pruitt’s car was found at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, a popular starting point for hikes to Alberta Falls and scenic lakes.

Ground crews and trained dogs were searching through deep snow in steep terrain. Nearly 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow has fallen in the area since Thursday.

Park rangers say they want to hear from anyone who may have spoken with Pruitt about where he planned to hike.

Family members told park officials Pruitt was making his third winter visit to Rocky Mountain National Park over the past three years.

Associated Press

