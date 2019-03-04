Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
4.5 magnitude earthquake near Colorado-Utah border

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials are reporting that a 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near the Utah-Colorado border and was felt in the tourist town of Moab, Utah.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that the earthquake hit Monday morning near Slide Rock Canyon, about 7 miles southeast of the town of Paradox, Colorado. The earthquake was widely felt in southwestern Colorado and southeastern Utah.

The center says that a total of eight earthquakes measuring 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles (26 kilometers) of Monday’s earthquake since 1962. The most recent was the largest of those quakes.

Moab police says there were no reports of damage related to the tremor.

Moab is a popular tourist destination for people visiting Arches National Park, and other red rock attractions in the area.

Associated Press

