Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Weld prosecutor seeks grand jury review of police shooting

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor is asking a grand jury to review a police officer’s fatal shooting of a man.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke on Friday announced his request in 46-year-old Shawn Joseph Billinger’s death.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Fort Lupton police were responding to a report of a disturbance on the afternoon of Jan. 16 when an officer shot and killed Billinger.

Authorities have not released other details about the shooting, and the officer has not been identified.

Rourke’s office did not say why he decided to refer the case to a grand jury.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and it is not clear when the Weld County grand jury will begin its review of the shooting.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

6:03 am
Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

8:48 pm
China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

8:12 pm
Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
News

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

Scroll to top
Skip to content