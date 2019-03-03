Snowboarder dies after crash on Aspen Mountain

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man has died after a snowboarding crash on Aspen Mountain.

The Aspen Times reports that the man was snowboarding in a closed ski area of the mountain and hit a stationary object.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it learned of the crash around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel came to the crash location but could not revive the man.

The man’s name has not been released. Authorities say he is from Aspen.