Snowboarder dies after crash on Aspen Mountain

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man has died after a snowboarding crash on Aspen Mountain.

The Aspen Times reports that the man was snowboarding in a closed ski area of the mountain and hit a stationary object.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it learned of the crash around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel came to the crash location but could not revive the man.

The man’s name has not been released. Authorities say he is from Aspen.

Associated Press

