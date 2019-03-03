Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado police arrest woman connected to robbery, shooting

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman they say is connected to a suburban Denver robbery that ended with responding officers fatally shooting a male suspect.

A spokeswoman for the Lone Tree Police Department says Mercedes Cruz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine at a hotel in Littleton early Sunday.

It is not clear if Cruz, who is 27, has an attorney.

According to Lone Tree authorities, officers responding to a theft report at the Macy’s store at Park Meadows mall around 8:30 p.m. Thursday began chasing a man suspected in the theft. Police said a second suspect — a woman — got away.

Authorities said the man fired a handgun at police during the chase. They say officers shot back, killing 34-year-old Kenneth J. Sisneros.

Associated Press

