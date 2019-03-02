Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Idaho State Police may get tests to tell apart hemp and pot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police may purchase equipment that would allow investigators to distinguish hemp from marijuana.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the state legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday approved about $240,000 for three testing devices for crime labs in Meridian, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene.

The funding must be approved by the House and Senate.

Hemp, a cousin of marijuana, has a very low concentration of the psychoactive substance called THC that gives marijuana its high-inducing properties.

But Idaho troopers don’t have field tests that can tell the difference between marijuana — which is federally illegal — and hemp.

The issue came to a head in January when Idaho troopers seized a truckload of what they said was marijuana.

The company shipping the product says it is hemp and sued.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Another round of winter weather returns this afternoon
Weather

Another round of winter weather returns this afternoon

12:07 pm
Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

10:00 am
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Another round of winter weather returns this afternoon
Weather

Another round of winter weather returns this afternoon

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Scroll to top
Skip to content