Former Colorado hockey coach sentenced for sex crime

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has imposed the maximum sentence of 24 years to life in prison on a former Colorado volunteer hockey coach who fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution on child sex assault charges.

The Coloradoan reports that under the sentence handed down Friday, Andrew Vanderwal, of Fort Collins, won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served 24 years in prison. He’ll face at least 20 years of parole upon release and will have to register as a sex offender.

Vanderwal had pleaded guilty in December to sexual assault on a child younger than 15 by one in a position of trust.

The case was delayed because Vanderwal fled to Mexico after posting bail. The mother of one of the victims traveled there to help find him.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

