Colorado jury finds man guilty in death of estranged wife

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado jury has found a 29-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged in 2016.

The Post Independent reports the verdict against Gustavo Olivo-Tellez was returned Friday night after 11 days of testimony during his trial in Glenwood Springs. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 30.

Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison and a minimum of eight.

Blanca Salas-Jurado was shot four times in an apartment near Spring Valley on Oct. 7, 2016.

Attorneys for Olivo-Tellez did not attempt to prove his innocence, but argued that the defendant was not guilty of first-degree murder because his abuse of multiple substances prevented him from forming deliberative intent for murder.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/

Associated Press

