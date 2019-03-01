Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
1 injured in ski lift fall at Colorado resort

SNOWMASS, Colo. (AP) — A 33-year-old woman has been injured after falling about 17 feet (5.2 meters) off a sit-ski lift at a Colorado ski area.

An Aspen Skiing Co. statement says a lift attendant who attempted to keep the woman from falling also fell from the lift during the incident Tuesday afternoon at Snowmass Ski Area but wasn’t injured.

Company spokesman Jeff Hanle says the woman, who wasn’t identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hanle blamed a “misload” that resulted in the woman being alone and not fully seated in the sit-ski lift, which is typically used for skiers who don’t have use of their legs.

A lift attendant grabbed the woman from behind and both fell to the ground when another attendant stopped the moving chair.

Associated Press

