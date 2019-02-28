VF Corporation sponsors Colorado Classic bike race

DENVER (AP) — The VF Corporation will become a title sponsor of the women-only Colorado Classic bike race scheduled for Aug. 22-25.

The Colorado Sun reported Wednesday that the outdoor apparel and footwear company has agreed to a two-year sponsorship contract with the event’s organizers.

The professional cycling event was previously known as the USA Pro Challenge but reportedly lost $20 million during a five-year span that ended in 2016.

The race was revived as the Colorado Classic in 2017 by organizer Ken Gart and RPM Events Group and included both male and female riders. RPM announced the 2019 edition will only include women and offer a larger prize purse than the 2018 men’s race.

A three-day music festival called Velorama that accompanied the race has been cancelled.

