Committee OKs bill to expand immigrant drivers licenses

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan bill to make it easier for Colorado residents who are in the country illegally to obtain state drivers licenses has passed a Senate committee.

The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering the special licenses from three to 10.

Its Senate co-sponsors are Republican Don Coram of southwest Colorado and Democrat Dominick Moreno of suburban Adams County.

They say it will eliminate months-long wait times for licenses and that licensed immigrant drivers help ensure roads are safer.

Colorado dairy and livestock groups support the bill.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Thursday to send the bill to the appropriations committee.