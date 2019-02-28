Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Committee OKs bill to expand immigrant drivers licenses

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan bill to make it easier for Colorado residents who are in the country illegally to obtain state drivers licenses has passed a Senate committee.

The bill would increase the number of Department of Motor Vehicles offices offering the special licenses from three to 10.

Its Senate co-sponsors are Republican Don Coram of southwest Colorado and Democrat Dominick Moreno of suburban Adams County.

They say it will eliminate months-long wait times for licenses and that licensed immigrant drivers help ensure roads are safer.

Colorado dairy and livestock groups support the bill.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 on Thursday to send the bill to the appropriations committee.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content