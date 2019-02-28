Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado man to face 1973 murder charge in California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man will be transferred to a California court to face charges in connection with the 1973 death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that 72-year-old James Alan Neal will face accusations that he sexually assaulted and strangled Linda Ann O’Keefe as she walked home from summer school in Newport Beach near Los Angeles.

The Monument, Colorado, resident waived his right to extradition Thursday in the El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs.

At the time of the killing Neal lived in California’s Orange County under the name James Albert Layton Jr. After the murder he moved to Florida and changed his name.

Authorities used the genealogical website FamilyTreeDNA to link O’Neal to DNA evidence found on O’Keefe’s body.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

5:54 pm
Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

5:42 pm
Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

5:29 pm
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

Scroll to top
Skip to content