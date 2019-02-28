Colorado bill to ban vaping clears first hearing

A bill to ban vaping in public spaces where smoking isn’t allowed has cleared its first Colorado House committee hearing.

The bill would add electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act. E-cigarettes heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled.

The Colorado Sun reports the House Health & Insurance Committee sent the bill by a 10-1 vote Wednesday to the full House for debate.

Marijuana advocates worried the law would put vape and cigar shops out of business. Lawmakers approved amendments to exclude shops that allow smoking under local ordinances. Cannabis social clubs also would be excluded.

U.S. health officials consider the growth in youth using e-cigarettes an epidemic. A Colorado study suggests 27 percent of minors use the devices.