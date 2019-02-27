The Latest: Caller who threatened Denver’s city hall found

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on an unspecified threat against Denver’s city hall (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Police say they have found a caller who made an unspecified threat against Denver’s city hall that led authorities to temporarily lock down the building.

The department tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the suspect “is believed to be in crisis,” and the city is working to get him help. His name has not been released.

Deputy Mayor Murphy Robinson says Denver’s 911 service alerted security officials of the threat against the City & County Building at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when not many people were inside.

No one else was allowed in, and those inside were told to remain in their offices as officers searched the building twice. Police haven’t released details about the nature of the threat.

Mayor Michael Hancock says there have been “stepped-up aggressions” against public officials nationwide, and the city won’t let the threat go.

