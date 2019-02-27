Firm that lost Maine marijuana bid undecided on appeal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A California firm that lost out on a bid to help launch the rollout of recreational marijuana in Maine says it hasn’t decided if it will appeal the state’s decision.

Maine has tapped Freedman & Koski of Colorado for a $189,000 contract to work as a consultant as the state crafts rules about the legal sale of marijuana. Maine had previously selected BOTEC Analysis of California for the job, but Freedman & Koski appealed, and the state decided to restart the process.

BOTEC Chairman Mark Kleiman says the firm’s confident in its ability to meet the schedule it included in the bid. State officials were concerned that BOTEC’s schedule for when it could supply rules wasn’t realistic.

Mainers voted to legalized marijuana in 2016, but rulemaking has been slow going.