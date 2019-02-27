Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feds: Colorado pharmacist overbilled Medicaid, Medicare

DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a 63-year-old fugitive Colorado pharmacist of fraudulently billing Medicaid and Medicare out of $7.8 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver says George Sackey gave customers at his pharmacies in Aurora and Denver generic arthritis pain creams that his employees mixed themselves and billed the government for brand-name medication never delivered.

The Denver Post reports that Sackey has been charged in Arapahoe County District Court with one count of theft of more than $1 million and one count of computer theft of more than $1 million.

However, he has not been seen since posting bail and cutting off his ankle monitor in May 2017.

Prosecutors have filed a forfeiture lawsuit against Sackey’s Highlands Ranch home and several bank accounts totaling more than $1.2 million in value.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

