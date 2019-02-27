Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver Fire Department plans to encrypt radio traffic

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Fire Department will take its radio traffic off public airwaves beginning in March following a decision to encrypt firefighter transmissions.

The Denver Post reports firefighter traffic will no longer be available over public scanners beginning March 18.

Fire officials followed the example of the city’s police in the decision last month to restrict radio messages. Automated dispatch alerts that direct firefighters to emergency scenes and provide basic situation details will still be accessible by public scanners, but communications from firefighters at the scene will be encrypted.

A department official said the decision was made so firefighters will be able to speak with police, who will use encrypted transmissions after a new 911 communications center comes on line sometime in the spring.

