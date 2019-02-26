Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman who stole $744,000 from employer sentenced to 15 years

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing nearly $750,000 from her employer.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young’s office says Alyssa Costa was sentenced Tuesday. The 38-year-old woman previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft.

Prosecutors say Costa handled payroll and accounting for Metro Pavers and started transferring money to herself a few months after being hired in 2012.

According to authorities, Costa’s annual salary was about $35,000 but she paid herself about $744,000 total between 2012 and 2016.

Metro Pavers’ owner said he believed Costa was a dedicated employee who refused to take time off or let others cover her duties. But prosecutors say she was hiding the money transfers from other staff.

Associated Press

