Union ends contract extension agreement for Kroger workers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The union representing workers at Kroger-owned grocery stores in Colorado says it is withdrawing from an agreement to keep employees working under an expired contract.

The Daily Sentinel reports the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union announced Monday that it had ended a contract extension after the previous collective bargaining agreement started expiring at stores across the state last month.

The union says in a statement that negotiations with the company for a new agreement have made “little progress.”

The union ending the contract extension doesn’t mean a strike is coming, but one could be possible if a new agreement isn’t reached.

Negotiations between the company and union representatives were scheduled to begin again Monday.

The union represents about 12,200 workers at King Soopers and City Market stores.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com