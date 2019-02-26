The Latest: rescuers reach stranded snowmobilers in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on three snowmobilers stranded in the backcountry of northwest Wyoming (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A search and rescue team has reached three snowmobilers stranded in the backcountry of northwest Wyoming where a relentless snowstorm continues to dump heavy snow.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says the snowmobilers from Denver got stranded Monday on Togwotee (TOH-guh-tee) Pass northeast of Jackson where they spent the night.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that rescuers reached the group late Tuesday afternoon after spending hours trying to get to them on snowmobiles and finally on skis.

The three were unhurt.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr says the three went down a hill that they couldn’t get back up. He says once rescuers got near the area on snowmobiles they could reach the three only by skiing down the hill.

3:33 p.m.

The three were unhurt and in contact with rescuers, but their location and the ongoing snowstorm hampered rescue efforts.

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that it could take more than a day to retrieve the three, who have food and are prepared to withstand the snowy weather.

Carr says the three went down a hill that they couldn’t get back up. He says rescuers can only reach them by skiing down the hill.

