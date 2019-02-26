Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prengaman named to lead AP’s West Region

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning global news manager Peter Prengaman has been appointed to lead The Associated Press’ West Region.

Prengaman will be based in Phoenix and will oversee a team of text, photo and video journalists covering general news and politics in 13 western states.

Prengaman was most recently news director in Brazil, where he led a team of journalists covering a major political shift with the election of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Prengaman was also part of an investigation into abuse by a North Carolina-based church that created a pipeline of young Brazilian congregants who told of being taken to the U.S. and forced to work for little or no pay.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

6:22 am
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

6:12 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content