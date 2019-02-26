Prengaman named to lead AP’s West Region

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning global news manager Peter Prengaman has been appointed to lead The Associated Press’ West Region.

Prengaman will be based in Phoenix and will oversee a team of text, photo and video journalists covering general news and politics in 13 western states.

Prengaman was most recently news director in Brazil, where he led a team of journalists covering a major political shift with the election of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Prengaman was also part of an investigation into abuse by a North Carolina-based church that created a pipeline of young Brazilian congregants who told of being taken to the U.S. and forced to work for little or no pay.