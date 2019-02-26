Gold company says EPA is mishandling Colorado mining cleanup

DENVER (AP) — A gold company says the Environmental Protection Agency is mismanaging the cleanup of nearly 50 mining sites in Colorado and should be removed as the agency in charge.

Sunnyside Gold Corp. made the complaint Monday in a letter to the EPA. Sunnyside owns mining property in the Bonita Peak Superfund district and has been targeted by the EPA to help pay for the cleanup.

Sunnyside says the EPA has a conflict of interest because the agency triggered a massive spill of polluted water in 2015 from the Gold King Mine, another site in the Superfund district.

The EPA said it’s following Superfund laws. The agency also said Sunnyside contributed to water pollution in the area.

Sunnyside says it’s cleaning up its property and is being treated unfairly by the EPA.