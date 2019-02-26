Denver police shoot armed man in apartment building

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say officers shot and wounded an armed man after a standoff in an apartment building.

Division Chief Ron Saunier (Sohn-yer) said police were called to a unit there late Monday night after a neighbor reported hearing crying and someone threatening to shoot someone else. He said police were able to talk to a man inside by phone but, almost an hour after officers arrived, the man opened the door holding what appeared to be a black handgun and approached the officers. Saunier said multiple officers fired at the man but he didn’t know if the man also fired.

The man was taken to the hospital but he didn’t know his condition.

No officers were hurt.