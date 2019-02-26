Conservationists fight oil shale plan in eastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is objecting to the U.S. government’s approval for the early stages of an oil shale project near the Utah-Colorado border by a company with ties to Estonia. It would become the first commercial-scale oil shale development in the United States if it becomes operational.

The intent to sue filed Tuesday by a coalition including Earthjustice challenges the Bureau of Land Management’s September decision to allow the company to build transmission lines and pipelines on federal lands.

Enefit American Oil CEO Ryan Clerico said in an email that production is years away and will require additional government approvals. He says the company cooperated with officials during the environmental review process. The company is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS, Estonia’s national energy company.

The BLM didn’t immediately have comment. The agency has two months to respond.