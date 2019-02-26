Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man died of hypothermia after snowmobile broke down

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 64-year-old man whose body was found in a backcountry area in northwest Colorado after his snowmobile apparently broke down died of hypothermia.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers found Frank Yoast, of Craig, dead near Dunckley Pass west of Yampa on Friday afternoon. Coroner Robert Ryg could not determine exactly when Yoast died.

A plow truck driver called authorities Friday morning about a truck with a trailer attached to it that had been parked since Wednesday.

Yoast’s body was found farther up a trail from where his snowmobile was found, and Ryg says it appears he tried to backtrack to his truck on foot when he collapsed in the snow.

