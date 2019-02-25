Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Suspects in Colorado slaying, other crimes held in Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Two men suspected in a crime spree across three states, including a deadly Colorado carjacking, have been arrested in Oregon.

Oregon State Police said Sunday that 31-year-old Jose Lopez-Jovel and 30-year-old Matthew Anthony Fanelli are being held on multiple charges in separate county jails.

Authorities say Lopez-Jovel was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after an attempted carjacking at a Roseburg restaurant but Fanelli fled in their car.

Police say Fanelli fired several shots while driving down an interstate. He struck a patrol car and a passenger vehicle.

He then tried to carjack a couple’s vehicle. Police say he shot the man, critically injuring him, and assaulted the woman.

He was subsequently caught when his vehicle became disabled.

Authorities say Lopez-Jovel and Fanelli are suspected in robberies in Utah and Wyoming and fatally shooting a man in Denver.

Associated Press

