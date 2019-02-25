Girl, 6, recovering after fall from Colorado ski lift

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl who fell about 30 feet to 40 feet (9-12 meters) from a chairlift at a northern Colorado ski resort was not able to get fully seated and slid off shortly after boarding.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the girl, whose name has not been released, was conscious after falling at Eldora Mountain Resort on Sunday and was hospitalized with possible pelvic and leg injuries. Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner says the girl accidentally fell about 40 feet (12 meters) onto hard-packed snow.

Eldora representatives said she fell about 29 feet (9 meters) and wished her a speedy recovery.

The Sundance Lift has two-seat chairs with no safety bar.

