Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Girl, 6, recovering after fall from Colorado ski lift

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl who fell about 30 feet to 40 feet (9-12 meters) from a chairlift at a northern Colorado ski resort was not able to get fully seated and slid off shortly after boarding.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the girl, whose name has not been released, was conscious after falling at Eldora Mountain Resort on Sunday and was hospitalized with possible pelvic and leg injuries. Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner says the girl accidentally fell about 40 feet (12 meters) onto hard-packed snow.

Eldora representatives said she fell about 29 feet (9 meters) and wished her a speedy recovery.

The Sundance Lift has two-seat chairs with no safety bar.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency
Covering Colorado

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

7:29 pm
Plan in the works to shift more UCCS traffic to new on-campus road
Covering Colorado

Plan in the works to shift more UCCS traffic to new on-campus road

6:42 pm
Local wage option legislation introduced in the House
Covering Colorado

Local wage option legislation introduced in the House

6:23 pm
Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency
Covering Colorado

Local boy presented with Hero Award medal for helping mother during medical emergency

Plan in the works to shift more UCCS traffic to new on-campus road
Covering Colorado

Plan in the works to shift more UCCS traffic to new on-campus road

Local wage option legislation introduced in the House
Covering Colorado

Local wage option legislation introduced in the House

Scroll to top
Skip to content