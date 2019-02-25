Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Duran says she’s seeking US Rep. Diana DeGette’s Denver seat

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran is running for the U.S. House seat occupied by fellow Democrat Diana DeGette.

Duran said in a statement she’s running against a culture in which incumbents are “more concerned with their own re-election.”

DeGette is a 12-term incumbent representing Denver’s liberal 1st Congressional District. She serves on the House Natural Resources and Energy and Commerce committees.

Duran had been considered a potential challenger to Cory Gardner, considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable Republican senators after Colorado voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Democrats swept statewide races in 2018.

Former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff and former Sen. Mike Johnston are vying to challenge Gardner.

Associated Press

